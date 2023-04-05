Sign up
Photo 2524
Supervision
Henry double checked my test result just to be sure.
Been in close proximity of a ##***!!!##@@ (insert own expletive) person with full blown C19, but they didn't inform us if their status until following day
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4192
photos
221
followers
98
following
691% complete
View this month »
Tags
christmice
,
30-shots2023
Maggiemae
ace
I would be on full alert for the next few days!
April 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Hope you stay negative
April 5th, 2023
narayani
ace
Damn! Glad you’re negative but keep checking. I had it again recently.
April 5th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So thoughtless & uncaring... thinking of you to stay negative!
April 5th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I’m in the same boat but testing negative at the moment
April 5th, 2023
