Supervision by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2524

Supervision

Henry double checked my test result just to be sure.

Been in close proximity of a ##***!!!##@@ (insert own expletive) person with full blown C19, but they didn't inform us if their status until following day

5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Maggiemae ace
I would be on full alert for the next few days!
April 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Hope you stay negative
April 5th, 2023  
narayani ace
Damn! Glad you’re negative but keep checking. I had it again recently.
April 5th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
So thoughtless & uncaring... thinking of you to stay negative!
April 5th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
I’m in the same boat but testing negative at the moment
April 5th, 2023  
