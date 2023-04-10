Previous
Just Because by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2529

Just Because

Grandson asked what I would do with all the sea-glass we found. I've made him a card using a white pebble I snaffled from him, to which I've added safety goggles and a hammer in hand!

Hope he likes it, it was he who invented the "Just Because" card!

Oh! Cam and Wal had to inspect and select the best image of them in action before it went in the envelope!
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas )
692% complete

Elisa Smith ace
That is very cute.
April 10th, 2023  
narayani ace
Cute
April 10th, 2023  
