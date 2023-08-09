How They Were Done

Having a lazy photography day today. Only bothered with a lazy dahlia shot in the garden for my DarkRoom upload.
Many of you asked how I did my recent levitation photos. These are the original images which I manipulated in Affinity and layered up.
The pinapple one was seven images and when complete I added a motion Adamski Effect blur to it and then layered over the unzoomed one. It was an awful lot of selection tool use and erasing.
The one of me going through the hoop was only two images, but I took a few to get focus, clothing and hoop right. Then it was very fiddly - the selection tool couldn't cope - so resorted to lots of erasing. I then placed it over an image I already had.
I am amazed that I can now do this sort of processing- it was anathema to me when I started here on 365, and now I process with absolute impunity!
In a little while I reckon it will all be down to AI (like in Google Photos and i-phones) so a lot less of a challenge.