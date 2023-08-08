Previous
Love When You Can Eat Props!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2649

Love When You Can Eat Props!!

This was easier, but faffier to photograph, than yesterday's get pushed challenge from Pete to 'do levitation' (even if it does look like falling!)

Going to eat the pinapple now for lunch, might use the cocktail sticks I employed to add cubed cheese - then they won't be single use!!
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

ace
August 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great result and a healthy lunch.
August 8th, 2023  
