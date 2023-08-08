Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2649
Love When You Can Eat Props!!
This was easier, but faffier to photograph, than yesterday's get pushed challenge from Pete to 'do levitation' (even if it does look like falling!)
Going to eat the pinapple now for lunch, might use the cocktail sticks I employed to add cubed cheese - then they won't be single use!!
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4439
photos
216
followers
109
following
725% complete
View this month »
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
Latest from all albums
1560
2646
2647
1561
2648
1562
1563
2649
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oh
,
why?
,
why
,
levitation
,
composite
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-575
,
why-again
JackieR
ace
@mirroroflife
August 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great result and a healthy lunch.
August 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close