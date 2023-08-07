Previous
Hooping Through the Blubells by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2648

Hooping Through the Blubells

Pete challenged me to do levitation this week. But what to do? I've done fruit and I've done me a few time.
Off I toddled to WWW to look for images to inspire. I wish I hadn't seen this one!! But I persevered with the processing, cutting around that hoop was so difficult. Photos took 16 shots in 10 minutes, Effinitying took 23 goes and an afternoon (and the program crashing - think I'm going to have to buy version 2!).

Pete I hope you like my interpretation of the challenge, I may have another go later this week if the weather is grotty.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
725% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@mirroroflife Here you go Pete, photography could have been better as could the processing.
August 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
One big fav. A fabulous result.
August 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nicely done!
August 7th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
great effects
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise