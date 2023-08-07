Hooping Through the Blubells

Pete challenged me to do levitation this week. But what to do? I've done fruit and I've done me a few time.

Off I toddled to WWW to look for images to inspire. I wish I hadn't seen this one!! But I persevered with the processing, cutting around that hoop was so difficult. Photos took 16 shots in 10 minutes, Effinitying took 23 goes and an afternoon (and the program crashing - think I'm going to have to buy version 2!).



Pete I hope you like my interpretation of the challenge, I may have another go later this week if the weather is grotty.