Treebeard by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2647

Treebeard

This must once have been a huge tree trunk, but it's now a stationary ent.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Mags ace
Oh! He is just splendid!
August 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a wonderful find and shot!
August 6th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
He is so cool. :)
August 6th, 2023  
