Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2646
Hello, I Can Speak Goldfish Fluentley
Couldn't resist getting this candid at the aquarium
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4433
photos
217
followers
109
following
724% complete
View this month »
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
Latest from all albums
2643
1558
2644
1559
183
2645
1560
2646
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-142
,
sixws142
April
ace
Great composition ... love the symmetry of the color in the water with the dark leading line.
August 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Maybe the fish was attracted to the colour. Great capture.
August 5th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Delightful capture!
August 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cute
August 5th, 2023
