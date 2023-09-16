Previous
Short Tailed Vole by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2688

Short Tailed Vole

Spotted in the middle of a road, it scuttled to the verge and posed for a while.

No deer to be seen today, but they are really noisy eaters at night when outside the van!!!
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

JackieR

ace
Corinne C ace
So cute
September 16th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Adorabubble!
September 16th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute close up capture.
September 16th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Cute
September 16th, 2023  
katy ace
Absolutely perfect shot of this cute little guy. Amazing close up detail. FAV
September 16th, 2023  
