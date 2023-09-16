Sign up
Previous
Photo 2688
Short Tailed Vole
Spotted in the middle of a road, it scuttled to the verge and posed for a while.
No deer to be seen today, but they are really noisy eaters at night when outside the van!!!
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
5
6
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
16th September 2023 1:50pm
Tags
cute
,
rodent
,
vole
Corinne C
ace
So cute
September 16th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Adorabubble!
September 16th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute close up capture.
September 16th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Cute
September 16th, 2023
katy
ace
Absolutely perfect shot of this cute little guy. Amazing close up detail. FAV
September 16th, 2023
