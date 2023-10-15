Sign up
Photo 2717
Colours From Kingfisher Bridge
Sitting on Kingfisher Bridge, my friend next to me and the reflected tree colours in the stream looking glorious. What more could I ask, except pehaps an actual kingfisher to pose for me on these branches.
15th October 2023
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
15th October 2023 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
