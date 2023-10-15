Previous
Colours From Kingfisher Bridge by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2717

Colours From Kingfisher Bridge

Sitting on Kingfisher Bridge, my friend next to me and the reflected tree colours in the stream looking glorious. What more could I ask, except pehaps an actual kingfisher to pose for me on these branches.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
744% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise