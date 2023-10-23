Previous
Perched by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Perched

Yes it's a rubbish photograph, taken at full zoom with point and shoot, rescued to best of my ability on Affinity and then with Snapseed. But who cares, it's the kingfisher!!!!!!!!!!!!!. Watched it on and off hunting for about 5 minutes
