Photo 2725
Perched
Yes it's a rubbish photograph, taken at full zoom with point and shoot, rescued to best of my ability on Affinity and then with Snapseed. But who cares, it's the kingfisher!!!!!!!!!!!!!. Watched it on and off hunting for about 5 minutes
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
kingfisher
