Previous
Anit-Wrap Technology Needed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2742

Anit-Wrap Technology Needed

Took an age to unwrap all the hair from the vacuum cleaner beater cylinder.Hsis is incredibly strong and I'm amazed I'm not bald!
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
751% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
😀😀😀
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise