Previous
Photo 2763
Thumbs Up for The Loser 🐖🐖
My Piggies friends joined in with my final fumb foto.
It was more difficult than I had expected, but it was fun to record my thumb's month
Thank you for your kind words and support over the month.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4664
photos
218
followers
95
following
Tags
thumb
,
pigs
,
phone-vember
,
i'll be back around december 24th as i'm taking a break
Mary Siegle
ace
I hope your pigs are ok with your finishing your month with their Makin' Bacon. At least we can see in the photo that they were very high scoring in earlier rounds. Congrats on the month of thumbs! I never in a million years would have thought of doing that. You have such a creative (and strange) mind!
November 30th, 2023
