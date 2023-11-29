Buy in Bulk

Sign up
Photo 2762
They're rumoured to be going up by 20+%. If you receive one from me, it doubles up as your gift as well!
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
29th November 2023 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Tags
thumb
,
one more day to go
,
phone-vember
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot. Crisp and sharp in the detail.
November 29th, 2023
katy
ace
Lol! Clever shot! I checked… And didn't get one! That thumbnail is really growing. Nice close-up of your stamps.
November 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I heard this so bought early hence my stamps will not be Christmassy.
November 29th, 2023
narayani
ace
😂
November 29th, 2023
