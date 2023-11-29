Previous
Buy in Bulk by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Buy in Bulk

They're rumoured to be going up by 20+%. If you receive one from me, it doubles up as your gift as well!
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Nice shot. Crisp and sharp in the detail.
November 29th, 2023  
Lol! Clever shot! I checked… And didn’t get one! That thumbnail is really growing. Nice close-up of your stamps.
November 29th, 2023  
I heard this so bought early hence my stamps will not be Christmassy.
November 29th, 2023  
😂
November 29th, 2023  
