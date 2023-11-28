Previous
Planning a Work of Art by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2761

Planning a Work of Art

My friend wants to make a robin, my other friend provided me with some red glass so it could happen
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
756% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Good luck!
November 28th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise