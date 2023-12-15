Previous
That Darn Cat by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2778

That Darn Cat

Olive has given the seal of approval to the blanket I'm making!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
761% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looking good. Is it going to be for Olive? She seems to have claimed it.
December 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful cat and project
December 15th, 2023  
Peter ace
Well captured in lovely detail Jackie:)
December 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
If the cat approves, it must be good.
December 15th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise