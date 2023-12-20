Previous
Jennie by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2783

Jennie

No robins, gulls or swans. There was an egret and a couple of flashes of blue and orange. Jennie Wren flitted in and out in of the branches in a split second.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise