Previous
peace to one and all by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2788

peace to one and all

We used to have dinosaurs, Lego people and a shed!

This Nativity is 36 years old, definitely not single use plastic!
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
763% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise