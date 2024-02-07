Previous
Coal Drops Yard Curves by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2832

Coal Drops Yard Curves

If you would like to purchase, or live in, a gasometer penthouse click here
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
775% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh my word, just followed your link! One wonders if there is a lingering aroma of gas......or how to source round furniture....
Cool photo,
February 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I am just imagining lying in bed and getting squashed as the ceiling cones down. I remember living one of these and it was fascinating to watch it go up and down. A great structure nonetheless.
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise