Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2832
Coal Drops Yard Curves
If you would like to purchase, or live in, a gasometer penthouse
click here
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4767
photos
222
followers
98
following
775% complete
View this month »
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
Latest from all albums
1675
2829
1676
2830
1677
2831
1678
2832
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
1st February 2024 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh my word, just followed your link! One wonders if there is a lingering aroma of gas......or how to source round furniture....
Cool photo,
February 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I am just imagining lying in bed and getting squashed as the ceiling cones down. I remember living one of these and it was fascinating to watch it go up and down. A great structure nonetheless.
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Cool photo,