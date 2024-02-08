Sign up
Photo 2833
Looking Up from Bishopsgate
Another from my trip to London for the architecture theme.
Pocketful of joy today was playtime with
@wakelys
doing water droplet photography
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
31st January 2024 3:14pm
Tags
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
February 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Interesting negative space in this one.
February 8th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great pov
February 8th, 2024
