Previous
Italian Garden by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2834

Italian Garden

Oh look, it's raining again!!

Pocketful of joy today - coffee with former colleague from the bookshop (funds raised in the shop this year are going towards this garden's refurbishment)
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
776% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise