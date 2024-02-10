Previous
Boxgrove Priory Guest house by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2835

Boxgrove Priory Guest house

Henry VIII dissolved the priory and the guest house is a ruin. Parts of the original priory are still standing around the current church, which is truly beautiful.

http://www.boxgrovepriory.co.uk/history.html

Pocketful of joy today, taking a friend to walk along the tree tunnnel and then see the priory and having a cuppa and cake in the van (with the bonus of sunshine!)

10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

JackieR

30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
Wendy ace
Absolutely fantastic.
February 10th, 2024  
