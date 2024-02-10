Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2835
Boxgrove Priory Guest house
Henry VIII dissolved the priory and the guest house is a ruin. Parts of the original priory are still standing around the current church, which is truly beautiful.
http://www.boxgrovepriory.co.uk/history.html
Pocketful of joy today, taking a friend to walk along the tree tunnnel and then see the priory and having a cuppa and cake in the van (with the bonus of sunshine!)
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4774
photos
221
followers
98
following
776% complete
View this month »
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
Latest from all albums
2832
202
2833
1679
1680
2834
1681
2835
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
10th February 2024 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
Absolutely fantastic.
February 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close