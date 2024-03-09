Previous
A Bouquet of Cup Cakes by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2863

A Bouquet of Cup Cakes

Popped into #2 daughter on the way home and was presented with seven beautifully iced floral cup cakes for tomorrow.

Etsooied in snapseed

Pocketful of joy today- family hugs and kisses and cuddles
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
784% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise