Photo 2861
One of Many
I only took 105 photos of waves today, 99 will be deleted!
Pocketful of joy today - being indulged to go down memory lane reminiscing about childhood Cornish holidays. Lump in throat when I recognised our grandparents' home as we quickly drove by.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
blue
rainbow2024
marchwords24
Jacqueline
ace
Love it!
March 7th, 2024
Wendy
ace
You sound like me. Only, I probably would have taken 99 without the card in the camera. 😉
March 7th, 2024
