One of Many by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
One of Many

I only took 105 photos of waves today, 99 will be deleted!

Pocketful of joy today - being indulged to go down memory lane reminiscing about childhood Cornish holidays. Lump in throat when I recognised our grandparents' home as we quickly drove by.

8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Jacqueline ace
Love it!
March 7th, 2024  
Wendy ace
You sound like me. Only, I probably would have taken 99 without the card in the camera. 😉
March 7th, 2024  
