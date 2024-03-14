Previous
Power of Dung by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2868

Power of Dung

The rhubarb has benefitted from its share of the horse manure I put on its side of the garden.

Pocketful of joy today - sitting on my bench, in dull sunshine, drinking a coffee after giving the grass its first mow of the year
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

JackieR

