Rosemary
Photo 2875

Rosemary

In the UK you often see a rosemay bush in a churchyard. This is because the herb was planted at tombs as an emblem of eternity. The Bard wrote for Ophelia, just before she dies, that Rosemary is for remembrance.

Pocketful of joy today - a very productive day!!
I gloss painted the bathroom woodwork and then scrubbed the downstairs loo walls, skirting, door and floor. I baked a sourdough, some cheese scones and blind baked a pastry case for a lemon merangue pie to be assembled tomorrow.
21st March 2024

JackieR

Joanne Diochon
Wow, I’m a little tired just listening to your day.
I love rosemary in the kitchen but never knew it represented eternity.
March 21st, 2024  
