The Camera Club by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2886

The Camera Club

Jay-Kay, Lucy-Marie and Norman will be out and about with me this month. Mostly you'll see a photo by me of one, or all, of them making their daily photo, but they insisted you meet them.

Today is the start of my 9th year here. I've missed some days, but not many.


1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Casablanca ace
LOL. This will be fun. Welcome to your 9th Year!
April 1st, 2024  
Annie D ace
Wooh....have fun camera club 😅
April 1st, 2024  
Anne ace
Great fun idea! Love the one with his eye shut!
April 1st, 2024  
Tia ace
Nice to meet you! I look forward to following your adventures this month!
April 1st, 2024  
