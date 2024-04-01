Sign up
Previous
Photo 2886
The Camera Club
Jay-Kay, Lucy-Marie and Norman will be out and about with me this month. Mostly you'll see a photo by me of one, or all, of them making their daily photo, but they insisted you meet them.
Today is the start of my 9th year here. I've missed some days, but not many.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4882
photos
220
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
1st April 2024 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
,
jrcamclub
Casablanca
ace
LOL. This will be fun. Welcome to your 9th Year!
April 1st, 2024
Annie D
ace
Wooh....have fun camera club 😅
April 1st, 2024
Anne
ace
Great fun idea! Love the one with his eye shut!
April 1st, 2024
Tia
ace
Nice to meet you! I look forward to following your adventures this month!
April 1st, 2024
