Photo 2885
Oops
I had great plans for an artilly lit egg shot, but we had a cooked breakfast!
The last for my daily March words combined with Rainbow month colours. NEVER AGAIN!
Pocketful of joy today - the mouse was already dead when I found it placed on my dressing gown. For Olive her joy is the human kitten stayed less than 24 hours and her shot nerves can recover
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
31st March 2024 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
Joanne Diochon
ace
LOL I think you might need a month of shooting whatever you want, however you want, to recover from the demands of March.
March 31st, 2024
