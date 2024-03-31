Previous
Oops by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2885

Oops

I had great plans for an artilly lit egg shot, but we had a cooked breakfast!

The last for my daily March words combined with Rainbow month colours. NEVER AGAIN!

Pocketful of joy today - the mouse was already dead when I found it placed on my dressing gown. For Olive her joy is the human kitten stayed less than 24 hours and her shot nerves can recover
JackieR

Joanne Diochon ace
LOL I think you might need a month of shooting whatever you want, however you want, to recover from the demands of March.
March 31st, 2024  
