Doh!! That Decisive Moment

The Legographers have been studying well known photographers, and Jay-Kay and Lia-Mia have successfully captured what Cartier-Bresson called "A Decisive Moment" when Norman fell into a blob of dough. As usual, Olivia missed it, but she got a pretty good time-lapse of that dough, made with fresh yeast, proving.



Pocketful of joy today - carpet laid, however they wrecked the new skirting board and the light we've ordered is out of stock until May. So the chore continues for a few more weeks