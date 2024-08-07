Sign up
Photo 3014
Sunflower
This week's prompt is minimalist and as I've not used the tripod and Pentax 50mm lens for a while dug them out, dusted them off and did my favourite technique
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
sunflower
minimalist
low key
52jr24
52wc-2024-w32
bob esp without a white pin line!!
Annie D
ace
beautiful low key and lovely reflection
August 7th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
August 7th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful Jackie! Fav
August 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
This is a sweet low key
August 7th, 2024
Brian
ace
Delightful
August 7th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot, great reflections
August 7th, 2024
FBailey
ace
Beautifully understated
August 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely especially when seen on a black background.
August 7th, 2024
