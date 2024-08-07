Previous
Sunflower by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3014

Sunflower

This week's prompt is minimalist and as I've not used the tripod and Pentax 50mm lens for a while dug them out, dusted them off and did my favourite technique
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Annie D ace
beautiful low key and lovely reflection
August 7th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
August 7th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful Jackie! Fav
August 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
This is a sweet low key
August 7th, 2024  
Brian ace
Delightful
August 7th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot, great reflections
August 7th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Beautifully understated
August 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely especially when seen on a black background.
August 7th, 2024  
