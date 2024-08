An Acanaceous Issue

Had to prune a load of brambles yesterday to stop them tangling up with the flag we had flying for the birthday party. Unfortunately the brambles won and they ripped the flag as it got entangled during a gust



PoJT - helped out neighbours across the road. They've gone on holiday and left their house unlocked and all windows open!! Announced it on the street's WhatsApp group. Popped across to check they'd not been ransacked, found spare key and secured their home!!