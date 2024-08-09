Previous
Thanks a Bunch by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
My neighbour left some flowers on the doorstep as a thank you.

PoJT - Shelf unit and notice board finally hung up in my studio. Room was decorated in 2021!Thank you to Him for wielding the drill and the hammer x
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely summer colours.
August 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 9th, 2024  
