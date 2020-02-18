Slip Sliding Away

@frogger challenged me to use my extension tubes to create an abstract from oil, water and soap. Thank you Tim, a great challenge.
I used my 18-135 lens so could zoom in, but it did make the camera a little unstable on the tripod. I kept moving the stack of books balancing the glass and the the three lights closer to the edge of the light box for camera to get better a view. ERROR!!
The whole lot lost balance and toppled, I had to rescue camera, oily- soapy glass, lights and box. I think I might be part octopus!!
Anyway, a bit of a play with cropping, selective colour, sharpenning and faffing- hope you approve Tim!