a la Catherine Chaloux

Oh my Jacquleline this was a real challenge, as I do not have the imagination, dressing up gear and editing skills to do your challenge justice!
I have taken inspiration from a mish-mash of her artwork and then learnt some painting and cloning skills in Eff-Inity .
Chaloux uses faceless masks, which really give me the creeps, but I bought one today (for the princely cost of a quid!). I did repurpose a warning cone we keep in the loo (!) as a joke for my hat, the bedspread from our room and a photo of the lodger-cat to drape. Paper boats courtesy of Google Images!
I did disinfect the cone before using it for my head gear!!