a la Catherine Chaloux by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1011

a la Catherine Chaloux

Oh my Jacquleline this was a real challenge, as I do not have the imagination, dressing up gear and editing skills to do your challenge justice!

I have taken inspiration from a mish-mash of her artwork and then learnt some painting and cloning skills in Eff-Inity .

Chaloux uses faceless masks, which really give me the creeps, but I bought one today (for the princely cost of a quid!). I did repurpose a warning cone we keep in the loo (!) as a joke for my hat, the bedspread from our room and a photo of the lodger-cat to drape. Paper boats courtesy of Google Images!
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

JackieR

JackieR
@jacqbb here you go, it's rubbish, wasn't a lot of fun (as seems to be reflected in my expression) but I did my best to rise to your challenge!!

I did disinfect the cone before using it for my head gear!!
June 24th, 2021  
katy ace
Well done (except for the dour expression!) I think this is a marvleous representation of her work!
June 24th, 2021  
