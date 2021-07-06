Previous
Before I Ate It!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1019

Before I Ate It!!

I had a request to show my dessert. A strawberry and passion fruit Eton mess.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
279% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Cool 🤗
July 6th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Looks tasty.
July 6th, 2021  
summerfield ace
but for the strawberry, i like it. aces!
July 6th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Mmmmmm
July 6th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Looks beautiful and delicious. Love the touch of green.
July 6th, 2021  
