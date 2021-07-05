Previous
Cloudy Hurst Castle ( A Landscape Plug!) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1018

Cloudy Hurst Castle ( A Landscape Plug!)

Not my photo, but it's perfect to be a shameless plug for the latest landscape challenge which has the theme of clouds.

He took this as he sailed past Hurst Castle, built by Henry VIII ( well his workmen!) and it is sadly falling into the Solent.

Whilst on his sailing holiday, He will be looking at 365, so your comnents- if any- will be read by him!!
