Photo 1017
Sean from Cleethorpes, Fishing in Southsea
Did a photo-walk around Southsea today, trying to to channel David DuChemin's style of Low and Wide.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
