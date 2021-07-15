Previous
Photographers, props, posers, posies and poppies by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1027

Photographers, props, posers, posies and poppies

Sue and I spent all morning in glorious sunshine at the lavender farm and we were lucky with yesterday's weather. Dull and overcast today!
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

ace
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful collage!
July 15th, 2021  
