Photo 1030
Symbiosis Clematis
Inspired by Alexandra Brand's work Symbiosis Ivy ( look towards the end of
this link
of her work).
And yes- I do happen to posses a disembodied hand!
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st July 2021 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-brand
Mary Siegle
ace
If it’s an extra hand, that could come in ‘handy’ 🤪 If one of your regular two has come loose—oh dear!
July 21st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks like a (h)armless shot!
Very clever.
July 21st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Cool!
July 21st, 2021
Very clever.