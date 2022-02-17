Sign up
Photo 1173
Not Godrick's Hollow
This is the house that Harry Potter's parents were killed in by Voldemort which Harry and Hermione visited at Christmas (in the film). It is in the stunningly beautiful village of
Lavenham
in Suffolk.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
17th February 2022 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
look at that sky
Sarah Bremner
ace
Lovely to see.
February 17th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Interesting use of timber and brick which you captured the pattern well. Is it inhabited?
February 17th, 2022
February 17th, 2022
