Previous
Next
Not Godrick's Hollow by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1173

Not Godrick's Hollow

This is the house that Harry Potter's parents were killed in by Voldemort which Harry and Hermione visited at Christmas (in the film). It is in the stunningly beautiful village of Lavenham in Suffolk.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely to see.
February 17th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Interesting use of timber and brick which you captured the pattern well. Is it inhabited?
February 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise