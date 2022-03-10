Previous
I Have No Title or Tags by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
I Have No Title or Tags

This caught my eye as I was walking into town, it was wedged in too deeply in the hedge to retrieve by hand and put in a bin.
10th March 2022

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
