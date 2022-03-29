Sign up
Photo 1204
Hockney's Eye
A fabulous visit to view Hockney's work juxtaposed with classical artwork. Then a quick visit to a Hockney gallery. I have a much better appreciation of his skill and artworks than I ever had before.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy
ace
so many terrific photos of your day. How exciting to see it all through your camera!
March 29th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Some interesting artworks. Nice way to remember your day.
March 29th, 2022
