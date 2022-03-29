Previous
Hockney's Eye by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hockney's Eye

A fabulous visit to view Hockney's work juxtaposed with classical artwork. Then a quick visit to a Hockney gallery. I have a much better appreciation of his skill and artworks than I ever had before.
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
katy ace
so many terrific photos of your day. How exciting to see it all through your camera!
March 29th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Some interesting artworks. Nice way to remember your day.
March 29th, 2022  
