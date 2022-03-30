Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1205
A Traditional Chocolate Box Jig-saw Scene
The village of Raynes has many beautiful Tudor buildings.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3493
photos
213
followers
83
following
330% complete
View this month »
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
Latest from all albums
114
2155
2156
16
115
1204
2157
1205
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
30th March 2022 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
What a fascinating looking piece of architecture! It looks beautiful when viewed on black. The wonderfully intricate patterns on the roof are amazing. Is that a thatched roof?
March 31st, 2022
wendy frost
ace
A lovely find and capture such a charming little cottage.
March 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close