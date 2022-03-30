Previous
A Traditional Chocolate Box Jig-saw Scene by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1205

A Traditional Chocolate Box Jig-saw Scene

The village of Raynes has many beautiful Tudor buildings.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

katy ace
What a fascinating looking piece of architecture! It looks beautiful when viewed on black. The wonderfully intricate patterns on the roof are amazing. Is that a thatched roof?
March 31st, 2022  
wendy frost ace
A lovely find and capture such a charming little cottage.
March 31st, 2022  
