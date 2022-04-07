Into The Breach

I'm taking part in a Holga Camera Project and had four images to take and then pass the camera on to another photographer. I had also been challenged by Jim @jnr to take landscape photographs and compile a triptych. I thought a trip to the breach in the seawall would be ideal for both?
This shows the footpath , the gap in the sea wall and a vintage Emsworth brewery bottle I just happened to find on the newly formed salt marsh
Another landscape scene alongside the footpath of Kingfisher Bridge is over on TheDarkroom