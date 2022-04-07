Previous
Next
Into The Breach by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1210

Into The Breach

I'm taking part in a Holga Camera Project and had four images to take and then pass the camera on to another photographer. I had also been challenged by Jim @jnr to take landscape photographs and compile a triptych. I thought a trip to the breach in the seawall would be ideal for both?

This shows the footpath , the gap in the sea wall and a vintage Emsworth brewery bottle I just happened to find on the newly formed salt marsh

Another landscape scene alongside the footpath of Kingfisher Bridge is over on TheDarkroom
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
331% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@jnr here you go Jim three landscapes which I hope tell a story
April 6th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful collage
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise