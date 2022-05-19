Sign up
Photo 1243
Red Squirrel
Took the Pentax out for a stroll yesterday evening, and we came across two young ones looking for nuts to stash away for the winter.
This is really cropped and the best of the bunch I took of squirrels on our two days break
19th May 2022
19th May 22
5
4
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3593
photos
217
followers
87
following
340% complete
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
2205
126
1241
1242
2206
127
1243
2207
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
18th May 2022 5:42pm
Casablanca
ace
YES! At last. I knew one would sit still for you in the end!
May 19th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Look at that fluffy tail and cute ears.
May 19th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Terrific capture and so cute.
May 19th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What a great capture of this little prick
May 19th, 2022
katy
ace
FAV You caught him in a beautiful pose. Nice clear photo
May 19th, 2022
