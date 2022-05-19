Previous
Next
Red Squirrel by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1243

Red Squirrel

Took the Pentax out for a stroll yesterday evening, and we came across two young ones looking for nuts to stash away for the winter.

This is really cropped and the best of the bunch I took of squirrels on our two days break
19th May 2022 19th May 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
YES! At last. I knew one would sit still for you in the end!
May 19th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Look at that fluffy tail and cute ears.
May 19th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Terrific capture and so cute.
May 19th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What a great capture of this little prick
May 19th, 2022  
katy ace
FAV You caught him in a beautiful pose. Nice clear photo
May 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise