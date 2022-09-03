Previous
Next
3 Fruit and Yoghurt by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1322

3 Fruit and Yoghurt

At 17.10 I realised I was peckish, after an afternoon of "crafting", but will be eating dinner in a short while, so a snackette was called for, and a photo for today's word.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise