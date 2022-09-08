Previous
Playground by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1326

Playground

We both got very wet bums drying off the slide mis-timing the 10 second shutter delay! This is four photos layered up, don't look too closely for the joins or comment on the bum-bag (fanny-pack) disappearing!!
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

JackieR

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
You do make me smile Jackie wonderful captures and composite.
September 8th, 2022  
Mona ace
Double smile!
September 8th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun photos
September 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wheeee!
September 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
And we didn’t even pre plan our wardrobes. Such fun and great shot.
September 8th, 2022  
