Photo 1326
Playground
We both got very wet bums drying off the slide mis-timing the 10 second shutter delay! This is four photos layered up, don't look too closely for the joins or comment on the bum-bag (fanny-pack) disappearing!!
8th September 2022
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
jrselfie22
,
sep22words
,
composite-49
,
we really did go down the slide a few times!!
wendy frost
ace
You do make me smile Jackie wonderful captures and composite.
September 8th, 2022
Mona
ace
Double smile!
September 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun photos
September 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wheeee!
September 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
And we didn’t even pre plan our wardrobes. Such fun and great shot.
September 8th, 2022
