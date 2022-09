This took very little energy ( kW and human) Yesterday's apples were stewed with no stirring or interference for 9 hours in the slow cooker.I drained the juice through a muslin over night, weighted with a tin of tomatoes.Today I boiled the filtered liquid with sugar, and stirred it occasionally, for 20 minutes.Washing up my sticky mess took the most effort!Jam making is a craft, and I invite you to take part in the voting for the minimal craft challenge.