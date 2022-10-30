Previous
Simon the Spectre by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Simon the Spectre

This ghost was hanging around in the corridor today at the Covid vaccination clinic. Told the 'customers' he'd refused his jabs but wouldn't leave!!
Love he's wearing a poppy!!
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

ace
katy ace
It’s a scary looking subject funny that he’s pointing to the way out. I hope that’s figurative and not literal at least referring just to the building. Nice use of SC for his flower.
October 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great fun shot and narrative 🤗
October 30th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
I love this.
October 30th, 2022  
