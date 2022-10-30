Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1357
Simon the Spectre
This ghost was hanging around in the corridor today at the Covid vaccination clinic. Told the 'customers' he'd refused his jabs but wouldn't leave!!
Love he's wearing a poppy!!
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3893
photos
210
followers
81
following
371% complete
View this month »
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
Latest from all albums
1354
2364
2365
1355
2366
1356
1357
2367
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
30th October 2022 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ghost
katy
ace
It’s a scary looking subject funny that he’s pointing to the way out. I hope that’s figurative and not literal at least referring just to the building. Nice use of SC for his flower.
October 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great fun shot and narrative 🤗
October 30th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
I love this.
October 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close