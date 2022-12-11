Previous
Next
Autumn Leaf by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1388

Autumn Leaf

The latest processing 'thing' on SheClicks is doing an orb edit and as it is a work of mere seconds on Affinity I did a few!!

The skill lies in the choice of starting image not the clicking of a total of three commands! My kind of processing!!
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
380% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise