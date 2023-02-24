Sign up
Photo 1435
Distant Relations
Just the one Cygnus Atratus today in the harbour, holding their own amongst the crowd of about 15 Cygnus Olors when food looked to be thrown at them
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
2
0
Tags
black swan
,
emsworth
,
mute swan
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this odd couple.
February 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
February 24th, 2023
